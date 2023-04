Why Costco Is an Exceptional Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) dividend is in the limelight this week, following an announcement from the company that it's increasing its quarterly payout. But is the stock's dividend actually attractive?On the surface, Costco's dividend may seem too small to be compelling. With a dividend yield of less than 1%, there are plenty of other dividend stocks paying investors more cash for every dollar invested.Indeed, the average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500 is about 1.7% at the time of this writing -- well ahead of Costco's. But there's more to the story when it comes to the membership-based warehouse retailer's dividend. Indeed, a closer look at the company's dividend shows that it's quite attractive.