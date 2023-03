Why Costco Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are falling 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. ET in morning trading trading Friday after the warehouse club reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings yesterday that just missed Wall Street's top-line estimates, but exceeded them on the bottom line.Costco said it generated $3.30 per share in profits on $55.3 billion in sales for the period, a bit of a mixed bag for the retailer as analysts were looking for $3.21 per share in profits, but $55.5 billion in revenue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading