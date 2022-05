Why Costco Might Split Its Stock Soon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock splits have been taking up much real estate in the business section of news reports lately. Whether stock splits actually add any value for shareholders is debatable, but they're popular enough that companies keep doing them.One company that hasn't announced any stock split plans is Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). However, there are reasons that might be coming soon, and it might be good news for investors. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading