Why Costco Stock Could Actually Underperform the Market

How often do you hear about buying winning stocks? It often seems simple. For example, big-box retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is what most would call a winner -- the stock has created eye-popping total returns of 85,000% over its lifetime, turning a $10,000 investment into $8.5 million.With such a track record, it's hard not to simply stuff such proven winners into your portfolio and wait to get rich. But that's the mistake many investors make -- looking backward instead of ahead. That's why I've done the work to look ahead, and here is why Costco could underperform the market, at least in the short term.Costco has a lot of fans. For some, it's the famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo shoppers love. For investors, the company's steady growth and durable business model have given shareholders peace of mind for years. I must admit, the chart below is a pretty picture. There's decades of revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) growth with nary a blip, aside from the occasional economic crisis.Continue reading