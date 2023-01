Why Costco Stock Lost 15% in December

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) took a dive last month after the warehouse retail giant posted disappointing comparable sales for November and followed that up with a middling fiscal first-quarter earnings report.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Costco finished December down 15%, an unusually sharp slide for the solid consumer staples stock. As you can see from the chart below, Costco shares dove to start the month and continued to slide from there. Continue reading