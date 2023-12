Why Costco Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were moving up the charts today after the membership-based warehouse retailer topped estimates in its first-quarter earnings report and announced a $15/share special dividend. As a result, the stock was up 4% as of 10:37 a.m. ET.Image source: Costco.For several quarters now, Costco management has been asked about paying another special dividend as the company has a history of doing so every few years. Unsurprisingly, investors were delighted to hear the news of the $15/share special dividend, which is its biggest one yet. Costco's last special dividend was $10/share in 2020. The dividend will be paid out on Jan. 12 to shareholders of record at the close as of Dec. 28. Costco will spend $6.7 billion on the payout.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel