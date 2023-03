Why Costco Stock Was Up as the Market Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not for the first time this year, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) did better than the broader stock market on Tuesday. Shares of the big retailer eked out a 0.4% gain on a day when many other titles tanked notably, and the S&P 500 index was dragged down by 1.5%. An analyst's recommendation upgrade was a major factor in helping Costco stock defy gravity.The upgrading party was Northcoast Research's Chuck Cerankosky. Before market open on Tuesday, he changed his recommendation for the better; Costco is now a buy, according to him, where previously it was merely a hold.In a fresh research note on the popular retailer, Cerankosky said that its second-quarter results not only topped expectations, it positioned the company for a solid second half of its current fiscal year despite macroeconomic concerns that haven't entirely faded from investor consciousness. Continue reading