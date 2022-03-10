|
10.03.2022 20:48:00
Why Couchbase Stock Crashed Today
Shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database software provider, fell 13% on Thursday (1:45 p.m. ET) despite reporting "beats" on both the top and bottom lines last night.Analysts had forecast that Couchbase would lose $0.25 per share on sales of $34 million in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. In fact, Couchbase lost only $0.22 per share and delivered sales of $35.1 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
