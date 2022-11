Why Coupa Software Is Rocketing Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) were soaring 38% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as speculation over a potential buyout lifted the stock of the business spending-management software specialist.Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners was reportedly looking to acquire the company, according to Bloomberg, which has seen rising revenue and bookings lately even though the stock has tanked for most of the year. The stock was down 77% in 2022 before news of a potential takeover bid emerged.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading