Why Coupa Software Soared 27% This Week

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) were soaring 26.7% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the business spending-management software specialist agreed to be bought out for $8 billion.Coupa has been subject to merger rumors for weeks, but announced on Monday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would be taking it private in an all-cash deal at $81 per share, a 77% premium to its closing price on Nov. 22, the last full trading day before speculation of a possible sale began.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading