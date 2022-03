Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day.Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures. For the period, the company posted just over $193 million in revenue, an 18% improvement over fiscal Q4 2021. That was on billings that rose at the same rate, to nearly $319 million. On the bottom line, the company's net income rose to $14.4 million, or $0.19 per share, from the year-ago result of $13.0 million.