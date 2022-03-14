|
14.03.2022 23:55:03
Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday
Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day.Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures. For the period, the company posted just over $193 million in revenue, an 18% improvement over fiscal Q4 2021. That was on billings that rose at the same rate, to nearly $319 million. On the bottom line, the company's net income rose to $14.4 million, or $0.19 per share, from the year-ago result of $13.0 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!