Why Coupa Software Stock Was Higher This Morning

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) were up by 14% as of 12:31 p.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter.For the period that ended July 31, the company reported record revenues and 25% growth in subscription calculated billings. Management raised guidance for subscription revenue but cautioned that the business in Europe is showing weakness. All in all, investors were relieved to see stable quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Continue reading