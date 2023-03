Why Coupang, Nintendo, and Bumble Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett famously told investors to be "greedy when others are fearful." There's certainly plenty of fear in the market right now as rising interest rates, geopolitical instability, and bank failures continuously rattle the markets -- but it can also be tough to get greedy when so many companies are exposed to those macroeconomic headwinds.In this volatile market, I'd suggest looking for financially stable market leaders that are resistant to the macro risks and undervalued relative to their long-term growth potential. Here are three no-brainer buys that check all of those boxes: Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), and Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading