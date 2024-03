Why Coupang Soared 32.3% in February

Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) rallied 32.3% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Coupang stock entered February on a low note, having dropped since the start of 2024. However, the company's fourth-quarter earnings brightened the mood, with the e-commerce company showing impressive growth and profit expansion.In the fourth quarter, Coupang delivered 23% revenue growth, along with adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.08, up 167% year over year. Both figures beat analyst expectations, sending shares upward in the aftermath. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel