|
10.03.2022 20:54:38
Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday
Shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) got crushed on Thursday, cratering as much as 21.5%. As of 2:23 p.m., the stock was still down 19%.The major market indexes were already under pressure, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slumping 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively. The catalyst that sent the South Korean e-commerce platform plunging even further was a rumor that the company will be issuing additional shares. However, even if the rumor turns out to be true, the sell-off is wildly overdone.Rumors emerged early in the day that Coupang would be selling millions of additional shares, according to a report by The Fly. The story cited Bloomberg's Divya Balji reporting that Coupang had enlisted the aid of investment bank Goldman Sachs to sell a block of 50 million shares, though the story was unclear as to whether these were newly issued shares or a sale by an insider or early investor. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!