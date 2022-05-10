Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
10.05.2022 18:42:00
Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today
Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The company doesn't report first-quarter 2022 earnings until tomorrow, May 11, but investors were getting some relief ahead of the report. The stock has been absolutely pummeled and is down 65% year to date and over 80% down from its initial public offering (IPO) in spring 2021. Image source: Getty Images.Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. And therein lies the problem. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coupangmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.22
|Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.22
|Ausblick: Coupang legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Where Will Coupang Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)
|
09.04.22
|Why Coupang Sank 33.3% in March (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Coupangmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coupang
|9,95
|-1,52%