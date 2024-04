Why Coupang Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) were on the move today as the South Korean e-commerce company jumped on reports that it was raising the membership fee for its Amazon Prime-like Wow service.As of 12:39 p.m. ET, the stock was up 10% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel