Why Coursera Stock Was Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) jumped Friday after the online education content platform provider posted solid results in its first-quarter earnings report. As of 1:19 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 18.5%.Coursera's revenue grew by 23% in the quarter to $147.6 million, which topped the consensus expectation of $138.5 million.Continue reading