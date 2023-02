Why Coursera Stock Was Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) were pulling back Friday after the online education company posted a disappointing fourth-quarter report that missed estimates on the bottom line, and management offered weak guidance for the first quarter.As of 3:20 p.m. ET, the stock was down 8.2%.Revenue in the fourth quarter rose 24% to $142.2 million, topping analysts' consensus expectations of $138.1 million. The company posted solid growth in its consumer and enterprise segments, reflecting demand for professional certificates and a 43% increase in enterprise customers to 1,149. Continue reading