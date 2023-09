Why COVID Vaccine Demand Might Not Be That Strong

As fall arrives, potential demand for COVID vaccines is becoming a big question mark -- and how it plays out could have a big impact for companies like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). These vaccine makers depend heavily on revenue from their COVID-19 vaccines simply because they don't have anything else to fall back on right now.The challenge these companies face is that even with a new variant, BA.2.86, demand may not be terribly strong for their vaccines, which could spell trouble for their stocks. Let's see how this might play out for investors.Early reports of COVID variant BA.2.86 were alarming to health officials, as they feared that there could be another omicron-like outbreak of COVID in the fall and the early part of 2024. Hospitalizations have been rising; however, the rate is still not nearly as high as it was in previous years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel