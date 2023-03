Why CPI Card Group Stock Jumped 13% on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of credit card manufacturer CPI Card Group (NASDAQ: PMTS) jumped in early trading on the Nasdaq Wednesday, up 13.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET after the company reported a tremendous year-over-year increase in per-share profits.Heading into Q4, the single analyst covering CPI had forecast the company would earn $0.37 per share on quarterly sales of $103.3 million. CPI beat those numbers handily, however, on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue for the quarter was $126.4 million, 22% better than expected. Earnings came in at $1.06 per share, nearly three times the forecast amount. It gets better.