Why Credit Suisse Stock Plunged 71% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) took a dive as it got swept in the global banking crisis and was forced to sell itself to UBS (NYSE: UBS) in a deal brokered by the Swiss government.Credit Suisse is still publicly traded as the deal hasn't closed yet, but the stock fell sharply last month, losing 71%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell sharply following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as problems with Credit Suisse became apparent.Continue reading