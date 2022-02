Why Cresco Labs Is Up By More Than 15% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) jumped 15.4% this week from their Jan. 28 closing price, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the House of Representatives attached a marijuana banking reform amendment to a bill dealing with innovation and manufacturing -- particularly in the arena of domestic semiconductor chip production. That bipartisan bill is expected to pass both houses of Congress easily. Cresco shares were trading up by about 7% as of noon ET on Friday.The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act -- aka, the SAFE Banking Act -- would open up financing and allow banks to establish relationships with marijuana businesses operating in states that have legalized its use for medicinal or recreational purposes. The measure specifically prevents federal regulators from sanctioning financial institutions that do business with such companies. It was attached last week to the America COMPETES (Creating Opportunities to Meaningfully Promote Excellence in Technology) Act of 2022, which will provide $52 billion in new support for the U.S. semiconductor industry, and give incentives for companies to manufacture chips here.