Why Cresco Labs Stock Wafted Nearly 5% Higher Today

The latest buzz on the stock market is the suprising viability of marijuana companies. Last week, a top official at the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requested that the drug be reclassified, a move that led to a rally in nearly every notable pot title. The rally extended through Tuesday when it was revealed that the move apparently was instigated at the highest governmental level possible.Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) is one of the numerous beneficiaries of this fresh buzz. On Tuesday, the multistate operator's (MSO) share price leaped 4.7% higher on the latest news.Late Monday, cannabis industry tracker Marijuana Moment reported on White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's remarks about that reclassification request. In a press conference, Jean-Pierre said that none other than President Joe Biden was the person behind that move.