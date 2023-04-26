Why CRISPR Therapeutics Just Became an Even Better Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a growth stock with a lot of long-term potential. Its gene-editing business could be about to take off if exa-cel obtains approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And while that should drive plenty of bullishness on its own, there's an even bigger reason why the stock could look like a solid long-term investment.What makes gene-editing therapies potential game changers in the healthcare industry is that they have the potential to revolutionize treatment options for diseases. A gene-editing therapy could replace years of ongoing medications and/or injections. That means health insurers, patients, and the healthcare industry as a whole could be spending less on a particular disease.Exa-cel, for instance, is a potential functional cure for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, a couple of rare blood disorders. With a functional cure, there is no longer a need to continue treating the illness. Because it can have such a positive impact on patients and reduce overall healthcare costs, it's possible for the companies developing these types of treatments to price them high and for health insurers to still cover them.Continue reading