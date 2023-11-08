|
08.11.2023 16:07:00
Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Could Be About to Take Off
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a company that doesn't have an approved product on the market. Its operations are unprofitable, and it is burning through cash. There are many reasons that this may look like a risky, dangerous stock to own. But there's a potential catalyst waiting in the company's not-too-distant future that could send the stock soaring. And it could happen as early as next month.The big news for CRISPR is whether the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will approve the gene-editing therapy exa-cel that it has been developing with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The key date for investors to circle is Dec. 8, its PDUFA date. That's the final day for the FDA to make a decision by, and approve or not approve exa-cel to treat people with sickle cell disease. And that's just one of the possible indications for the therapy. The other is transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The PDUFA date to treat that condition is March 30, 2024.Although investors won't know the status of both indications until well into next year, if exa-cel obtains approval for sickle cell disease, it would be sure to generate significant interest and excitement in the stock next moth. And more importantly, it would improve the company's growth prospects. It will share in the profits on exa-cel with Vertex, and the margins could be massive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,70
|0,00%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40,80
|2,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneute Zahlenflut an den Börsenparketts: ATX mit leichten Aufschlägen -- DAX fährt leichte Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls leicht nach oben. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.