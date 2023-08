Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) were jumping 9.1% as of 11:31 a.m. ET on Tuesday after rising as much as 13% earlier in the day. The nice gain came after the company provided its second-quarter update on Monday following the market close. CRISPR Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of $70 million. It posted a net loss of $77.7 million, or $0.98 per share. Both results topped consensus estimates.Two analysts also issued positive updates after the results were announced. Needham reiterated coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation. Credit Suisse's Richard Law reiterated a neutral rating for the gene-editing stock but increased his price target from $62 to $63. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel