Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Marching Higher Today

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are enjoying another strong session Monday. Specifically, the gene-editing company's stock was up by a healthy 7.26% on exceptionally heavy volume as of 2:02 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. CRISPR's shares have been steadily moving higher since the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a U.S drug-pricing group, stated in a draft report that its Vertex Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ: VRTX) partnered sickle cell treatment, exa-cel, would be cost effective if priced below $1.9 million. Specifically, ICER issued the draft report last Thursday, and since then, CRISPR's stock has gapped up by a noteworthy 24.6%.Continue reading