Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are making big gains in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 0.4%. Following ongoing tensions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, surging gas prices, and high inflation, stocks posted their worst sell-off since October 2020 on Monday. The market saw some rebound momentum in Tuesday's trading, and CRISPR Therapeutics stock also appears to have gotten a significant boost from an interview given by the company's CEO at a conference yesterday. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading