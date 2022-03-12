|
Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Soared This Week
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) posted strong gains this week despite the challenges currently facing growth-dependent stocks. The biotech stock ended the week up 24.6% from the previous week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.A multitude of pressures pushed valuations for relatively high-risk and speculative stocks lower over the last week of trading. Amid those, CRISPR's share price made big gains on the heels of an interview CEO Sam Kulkarni gave at Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference. The executive provided updates on clinical-testing progress and the gene-editing specialist's general business outlook, and his comments suggested a favorable outlook for key drugs in the company's product pipeline.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
