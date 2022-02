Why Criteo Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of advertising tech specialist Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell on Wednesday, trading down by 7% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1% rally in the wider market. Investors weren't thrilled with the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, which showed that sales declined slightly as 2021 came to a close.Revenue dropped by 1% year over year for the period. On a non-GAAP basis, sales after subtracting traffic acquisition costs rose 9%. That was a slight slowdown from the prior quarter's 13% sales surge.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading