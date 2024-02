Why Criteo Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) rose as much as 25.4% on Thursday morning before falling back to a still-impressive 17.7% gain as of 2:30 p.m. ET. The Paris-based digital advertising expert reported strong fourth-quarter results on Wednesday evening,Criteo's revenue (after deducting traffic acquisition costs, or ex-TAC) rose 12% year over year to $316 million, while unadjusted earnings more than quadrupled from $0.25 to $1.02 per diluted share. Adjusted bottom-line profits jumped 81%, landing at $1.52 per diluted share.Your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $1.23 per share on revenue in the vicinity of $300 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel