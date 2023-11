Why Criteo Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) fell 12% on Thursday after the ad-retargeting specialist announced strong third-quarter 2023 results, but followed with cautious forward guidance.On the former, Criteo 's quarterly revenue contribution excluding traffic acquisition costs (ex-TAC) grew 15% year over year, to $245 million, translating to a 34% increase in adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share to $0.71. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $0.60 per share on revenue ex-TAC of $240.4 million.Criteo saw particular strength in retail media, where revenue ex-TAC climbed 29% at constant-currency, and same-retailer revenue ex-TAC retention arrived at a solid 123% -- meaning existing customers spent an average of 23% more on Criteo's platform after their first year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel