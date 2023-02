Why Criteo Stock Soared 12% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), an online advertising company, climbed 12.5% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after it reported revenue that was higher than expected for the fourth quarter. Investors also drove the adtech stock higher this week on rumors that Criteo may be putting itself up for sale. Criteo reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.84 in the quarter, which was down 42% year over year and missed Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.97 per share. Continue reading