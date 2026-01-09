Critical Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
|
09.01.2026 21:21:49
Why Critical Metals Corp Stock Was Up As Much As 100% This Week
Shares of Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) jumped over 100% at one point this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rare earth mining company received a barrage of positive news regarding its plots in Greenland, along with the United States' involvement in attempting to acquire the island territory. Shares of Critical Metals stock are up close to 500% in the last six months.Here's why shares were soaring again, and whether it is a buy right now. This week, Critical Metals received approval to construct a pilot plant for its rare earth mine in Greenland. Although the mine is still far from being operational, investors took this as a positive step for the business, as it will soon be operational. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
