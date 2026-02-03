Minerals Corporation Aktie

WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6

03.02.2026 21:15:21

Why Critical Minerals Corp. Rallied Today on a Tough Day for the Markets

Why Critical Minerals Corp. Rallied Today on a Tough Day for the Markets

Shares of rare-earth and lithium miner Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: CRML) rallied 12.4% on Tuesday as of 2:05 p.m. EDT. The move was all the more impressive as the broader market indexes were largely down severely.Critical Minerals was up and to the right along with other mining stocks today, after the Trump Administration's Department of the Interior disclosed that it would expand the focus of "Project Vault," which aims to stockpile critical materials. Critical Minerals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited. It has significant interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Southwest Austria and the Tanbreez Project, a rare-earth mining project in Greenland.
