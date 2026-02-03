Minerals Corporation Aktie
WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6
|
03.02.2026 21:15:21
Why Critical Minerals Corp. Rallied Today on a Tough Day for the Markets
Shares of rare-earth and lithium miner Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: CRML) rallied 12.4% on Tuesday as of 2:05 p.m. EDT. The move was all the more impressive as the broader market indexes were largely down severely.Critical Minerals was up and to the right along with other mining stocks today, after the Trump Administration's Department of the Interior disclosed that it would expand the focus of "Project Vault," which aims to stockpile critical materials. Critical Minerals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited. It has significant interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Southwest Austria and the Tanbreez Project, a rare-earth mining project in Greenland. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShs
Analysen zu Minerals Corporation Limited MSCShs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!