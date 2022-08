Why Crocs Stock Crashed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of shoemaker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) were down on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Keep in mind that Crocs stock was already up more than 50% in a little more than a month going into today, so it was probably due for a pullback after strong gains.That said, the company cut its full-year guidance (well, kind of), which has investors a little nervous. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Crocs stock was down 14%.In the second quarter, Crocs generated revenue of $965 million, which included a record $732 million for the Crocs brand. It also included impressive revenue of $232 million for its recently acquired Heydude brand, which was up 96% year over year. For what it's worth, revenue of $965 million exceeded the high end of management's guidance of $957 million.Continue reading