Why Crocs Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the casual footwear company Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) spiked this morning after an analyst upgraded the company's stock from a hold rating to buy.Investors jumped on the positive sentiment and have sent Crocs' share price climbing 5.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded Crocs' stock to buy this morning and put a price target on the stock of $75. Continue reading