Why Crocs Stock Lost 16% in May

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), the comfort footwear specialist, were falling last month after a strong earnings report wasn't enough to buck the broader fears about an economic slowdown, and the ongoing reopening weighing on stocks that rose during the pandemic like Crocs . Best known for its foam slip-on shoes, Crocs was one of the rare apparel companies that did well during the pandemic as comfort clothing sold briskly.The company also handily beat estimates in its first-quarter earnings report and raised its guidance, but that wasn't enough to counter the massive broad-market sell-off that took place at the same time. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished May down 16%.Image source: Crocs.