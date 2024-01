Why Crocs Stock Popped Today

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) skyrocketed 20.3% on Monday after the footwear company updated its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 outlook citing strong holiday-season sales.In a press release Monday morning, Crocs told investors it now expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenue to increase 1% year over year, well above previous guidance for a decline of negative 4% to negative 1%. Crocs' fourth-quarter strength was driven entirely by its namesake brand, which grew sales nearly 10% and more than offset a 19% decline from its HEYDUDE segment.Crocs' CEO Andrew Rees called it a "successful holiday season with market share gains for both brands."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel