Why Crocs Stock Stumbled and Fell on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 hasn't been a banner year for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), as the company swallowed a big acquisition, then had to contend with supply chain issues and investor fears about a slowing economy. On Friday, the company's stock took a fresh hit, diving by over 4% on news of a C-suite departure. In a regulatory filing, Crocs disclosed that its chief operating and transformation officer Elaine Boltz is departing the company. Her exit will become effective Friday, Oct. 14. In the tersely worded document, Crocs did not provide a reason for her resignation. It also did not say anything about a possible successor, on either an interim or permanent basis.Continue reading