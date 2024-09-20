|
20.09.2024 14:15:17
Why Crocs Stock Was Crushing It This Week
It's normal to see Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) adorning the feet of random people in everyday life. Until recently, though, it would have been shocking to find a product from the shoemaker in a McDonald's Happy Meal. But that's what's occurring under the terms of a business partnership between the two companies. Pleased at the very heightened visibility for Crocs, investors bid the stock's price up by 7% week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.In a continuation of a collaboration deal that launched in late 2023, earlier this week McDonald's rolled out a Crocs Happy Meal. The box containing the meal boasts the distinctive style of the offbeat footwear maker, while inside the included Happy Meal toy is a Crocs Clip, basically a small keychain that looks like one of the company's shoes. Although McDonald's confirmed the rollout of the Crocs Happy Meal last week, the food and toy combination boxes were only made widely available in the restaurants starting on Tuesday. There has not yet been any indication as to how popular they have been.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Ausblick: CROCS legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: CROCS präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CROCS Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CROCS Inc.
|122,86
|-0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: Dow startet wenig verändert -- ATX im Minus -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
US-Anleger halten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.