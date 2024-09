Why Crocs Stock Was Crushing It This Week

It's normal to see Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) adorning the feet of random people in everyday life. Until recently, though, it would have been shocking to find a product from the shoemaker in a McDonald's Happy Meal. But that's what's occurring under the terms of a business partnership between the two companies. Pleased at the very heightened visibility for Crocs, investors bid the stock's price up by 7% week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.In a continuation of a collaboration deal that launched in late 2023, earlier this week McDonald's rolled out a Crocs Happy Meal. The box containing the meal boasts the distinctive style of the offbeat footwear maker, while inside the included Happy Meal toy is a Crocs Clip, basically a small keychain that looks like one of the company's shoes. Although McDonald's confirmed the rollout of the Crocs Happy Meal last week, the food and toy combination boxes were only made widely available in the restaurants starting on Tuesday. There has not yet been any indication as to how popular they have been.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool