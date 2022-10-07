|
07.10.2022 16:00:04
Why Crocs Stock Was Up This Week
Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) trounced the market this week. The stock gained 15% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 4.4% rise in the broader market. That move didn't erase much of the short-term losses that investors have seen with the apparel retailer, though. Shares remain down by nearly 40% in 2022.This week's rally reflected the judgment on Wall Street that this wider 2022 stock-price slump might be overdone.Crocs' latest earnings report contained some good news about the business, after all. Sales rose 51% to a record $964 million in the selling period that ended in late June, management said in August. The footwear specialist remained solidly profitable, too, despite soaring expenses.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.10.22
|Why Crocs Stock Was Up This Week (MotleyFool)
|
02.10.22
|Save Up to 25% on Crocs When You Buy Multiple Pairs All Week Long - CNET (Cnet)
|
30.09.22
|Why Crocs Stock Stumbled and Fell on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
28.09.22
|Why I Own Crocs Stock (MotleyFool)
|
07.09.22
|Crocs Stock Looks Ready For Its Next Run Higher (Forbes)