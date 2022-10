Why Crocs Stock Was Up This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) trounced the market this week. The stock gained 15% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 4.4% rise in the broader market. That move didn't erase much of the short-term losses that investors have seen with the apparel retailer, though. Shares remain down by nearly 40% in 2022.This week's rally reflected the judgment on Wall Street that this wider 2022 stock-price slump might be overdone.Crocs' latest earnings report contained some good news about the business, after all. Sales rose 51% to a record $964 million in the selling period that ended in late June, management said in August. The footwear specialist remained solidly profitable, too, despite soaring expenses.Continue reading