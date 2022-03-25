|
25.03.2022 18:03:50
Why Cronos Is Up 4.5% Today
Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO), formerly called Crypto.com Coin, has drawn significant attention from investors of late. At 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Cronos had appreciated 4.5% over the past 24 hours, bringing its weekly gain to more than 15%. This strong move higher really began on Wednesday, following an announcement that Cronos would be an official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is its latest major marketing partnership, following a series of other high-profile deals in recent months.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
