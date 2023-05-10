|
10.05.2023 20:24:49
Why CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and MongoDB Rallied Wednesday Morning
The state of the overall economy has clearly been the primary driver of the stock market over the past year or so, as high inflation and the Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of interest rate hikes have taken center stage. Investors are still holding out hope for a so-called "soft landing," with the economy avoiding a recession. The latest read on inflation helped fuel those hopes, sparking a broad market rally.With that as a backdrop, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 2.3%, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) rose 3.1%, and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 5.2%, as of 1:42 p.m. ET on Wednesday.A check of all the usual sources -- regulatory filings, earnings results, and changes to analysts' targets -- turned up little in the way of company-specific news, driving these cloud stocks higher today. The evidence seems to suggest that most investors are reacting to incremental improvements in the broader economy.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MongoDBmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MongoDBmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cloudflare
|45,37
|0,35%
|CrowdStrike
|121,02
|-0,16%
|MongoDB
|241,00
|1,26%