10.05.2023 20:24:49

Why CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and MongoDB Rallied Wednesday Morning

The state of the overall economy has clearly been the primary driver of the stock market over the past year or so, as high inflation and the Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of interest rate hikes have taken center stage. Investors are still holding out hope for a so-called "soft landing," with the economy avoiding a recession. The latest read on inflation helped fuel those hopes, sparking a broad market rally.With that as a backdrop, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) climbed 2.3%, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) rose 3.1%, and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 5.2%, as of 1:42 p.m. ET on Wednesday.A check of all the usual sources -- regulatory filings, earnings results, and changes to analysts' targets -- turned up little in the way of company-specific news, driving these cloud stocks higher today. The evidence seems to suggest that most investors are reacting to incremental improvements in the broader economy.Continue reading
Cloudflare
CrowdStrike
MongoDB

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

