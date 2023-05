Why CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, and Okta Stocks All Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), the provider of cloud-based software for cybersecurity, jumped 20.1% on Monday as of 11:11 a.m. ET after the company previewed strong third-quarter earnings earlier in the morning.Almost immediately, the enthusiasm for Zscaler spread to other cybersecurity providers. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was gaining 5.6% at that time, and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were up 4.1% each.Of these three cybersecurity stocks, only one had significant news today: Cloudflare announced it is partnering with IT infrastructure company Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) to provide services to the latter's customers. Continue reading