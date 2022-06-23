|
23.06.2022 20:32:45
Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Are Surging Today
Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), database provider MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and software observability company Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were up more than the market today -- up 4.2%, 6.2%, and 9%, respectively, as of 12:15 p.m. ET.There wasn't any material news out of these companies today, but many investors may be thinking these high-growth stocks have bottomed. Commodity prices and long-term bond yields are falling today, which is a telltale sign of an economic downturn. However, growth stocks began selling off before other cyclical stocks, and their recurring revenue and secular growth prospects may make them more attractive in a downturn. That means these types of growth stocks could bottom before the market -- although that's a big if.Additionally, another best-in-class enterprise software stock caught a big upgrade today, perhaps boosting enthusiasm for the software-as-a-service sector. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!