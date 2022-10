Why CrowdStrike, Palantir, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A broad cross-section of stocks charged sharply higher on Monday, as Wall Street focused on the actions taken by a foreign government to settle jittery financial markets.With that as a backdrop, a number of stocks engrained in the digital economy outperformed the broader markets. Shares of cybersecurity powerhouse CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose as much as 5.5%, artificial intelligence and business analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) jumped as much as 6.9%, and streaming pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 8.6%. As of 2:11 p.m. ET, the trio was still trading higher, gaining 4.5%, 5.7%, and 8.4%, respectively.There no company-specific news fueling the increase, but shares of these tech-centric stocks have been pummeled over the past year, so any good news is an excuse for investors to buy shares at a discount. Positive developments in the ongoing saga involving British efforts to settle market unrest provided the necessary catalyst.Continue reading