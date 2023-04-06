Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 18:58:08

Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler Were Volatile Today

Shares of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) were volatile today as investors continued to process the news about slowing job growth, comments about the cybersecurity industry made by a handful of analysts, and rising fears of a potential recession. The mix of news caused these stocks to fall initially today, with some regaining ground later in the trading day. Each stock had fallen by more than 2% by midmorning, but by 12:35 p.m. CrowdStrike was up by 0.2%, Palo Alto Networks was down by 0.9%, and Zscaler was up by 1.6%.There are several reasons for the erratic share price moves today, including probably the most important bit of news: the latest jobs data. Yesterday, ADP issued its latest jobs report, which showed that private-sector jobs increased by just 145,000 in March, down from 261,000 jobs in February and far below the estimate of 210,000 for the month.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CrowdStrike 115,20 -2,12% CrowdStrike
Palo Alto Networks Inc 175,10 -1,74% Palo Alto Networks Inc
Zscaler Inc Registered Shs 92,31 -0,06% Zscaler Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen