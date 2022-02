Why CrowdStrike Fell Almost 12% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) lost 11.8% of their value in January, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no company-specific news to cause the drop. Rather, it was the general market malaise that kicked off the new year as investors feared rising inflation and a Federal Reserve determined to hike interest rates to combat rising prices would lead the economy into a recession.Whether or not a market crash is likely, investors shouldn't worry too much about the impact on CrowdStrike's business. Hackers and cybersecurity threats have become a fact of life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading